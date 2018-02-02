Migrant flows spike over the last three days

Migrant flows to the Greek islands have increased due to the fair weather over the last few days, according to the latest data.

More specifically, in the last three days, 373 people arrived from Turkey to the islands of the Aegean.

Meanwhile, on Chios the VIAL hotspot remains overcrowded despite the transfer in recent days of migrants and refugees, deemed to be in a vulnerable condition, to the mainland.

The VIAL has a capacity of around 900 and is currently hosting 1,380 people. The Supreme Court will examine a complaint by local authorities against the Migration Ministry over the use of VIAL center.

The situation is even more difficult at the Moria hotspot on Lesvos where 5,000 migrants and refugees remain crammed in accommodation that has a capacity to shelter no more than 3,000.

