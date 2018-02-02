WHAT’S ON |

 
Patra Carnival | Patra | To February 18

The Patra Carnival, Greece's biggest celebration of the three-week madness leading up to Lent, has started at the western port city with workshops for kids, street parties, tributes to traditional Greek customs and an exhibition of costumes from past events at the Agora Argyri Hall at 15 Aghiou Georgiou Street. The Grand Parade will take place on Sunday, February 18, after the (usually PG rated) Night Parade on the previous evening. To find out more, visit www.carnival.patras.gr.

