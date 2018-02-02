La Creation du Monde | Athens | February 3 & 4

The Athens State Orchestra will accompany graduates and students of the Greek National Opera’s Dance School in a performance choreographed by Millicent Hodson and Kenneth Archer, titled “La Creation du Monde” and featuring music by Manuel de Falla and Darius Milhaud. The show at the Athens Concert Hall is organized in cooperation with the Fluxum Foundation. It starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10-35 euros, with part of the proceeds going to the Pink Box charity for refugee children.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.723.2333, www.megaron.gr