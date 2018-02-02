Stefanos Lazaridis | Athens | February 4 – March 10

The Greek National Opera presents “Stefanos Lazaridis: Cynical Romantic,” an exhibition paying homage to the late Ethiopia-born Greek stage designer who was best known for his work in opera. Other than designing the sets for more than 30 productions for the English National Opera, Lazaridis also served as artistic director of the GNO. The exhibition, which is curated by Andonis Volanakis, is on display on the fourth-floor patio of the National Library at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and opening hours are daily from 9.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge and a free shuttle-bus service runs between the SNFCC and Syntagma Square, with a stop at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org