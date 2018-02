The government is now promising to acquire the nonperforming loans of public sector employees, with Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou saying it is possible that a legal amendment might be introduced to that effect soon.



This regulation may well extend beyond the cooperative of military officers’ buyout of army officers’ bad loans – it is likely to be expanded to the funds and cooperatives of workers in the public sector.



Either way, Economy Ministry sources say there will be no fiscal impact.



Recently, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos announced the acquisition of the bad loans of armed forces officers by the Autonomous Construction Corporation of Military Officers.