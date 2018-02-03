Biting reality

Every so often, a new record of outstanding debts to the state is announced by the country’s authorities.

What can be clearly seen behind these figures is the intense fatigue of Greeks who are cracking beneath the burden of overtaxation and can simply no longer keep up with demands for payments.

Despite the obvious problem, which will only lead to more arrears building up and more pressure bearing down on taxpayers’ shoulders, the government is doing nothing to rectify the situation, not even admitting that it is a problem.

The government, in fact, acts as though nothing is amiss, which is odd considering the enormous gap between what its plan looks like on paper and the effects it is actually having on the people.

The situation should not be allowed to continue like this, with the cycle becoming increasingly vicious, and the government should take action to ease the pressure on taxpayers who are doing everything in their power and beyond to stay on the right side of the law.