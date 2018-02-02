The online platform for the settlement of social security debts up to 50,000 euros opens on Monday.

This concerns thousands of freelance professionals such as doctors, lawyers, engineers and architects, journalists, economists and accountants.

As of Wednesday the platform will also accept applications for the arrangement of debts to the tax authorities, again up to 50,000 euros.

This will also cover professionals with debts of up to 50,000 euros in taxes and fines, as well as up to the ceiling of 50,000 euros owed to social security funds, for a maximum total of 100,000 euros.