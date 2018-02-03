Unknown vandals target home of composer Theodorakis, key speaker at 'Macedonia' rally

Unknown vandals on Saturday afternoon hurled paint on the home of veteran composer Mikis Theodorakis who is to be the main speaker at Sunday's "Macedonia" protest rally in Athens.

According to police, the assailants used red paint to deface the entrance to the house in the capital's Acropolis neighborhood and spray-painted threatening messages on the walls.

"Your story started in the mountain and will end in the national mire of Syntagma Square," one message said.



Η ταυτότητα και ο αριθμός των δραστών δεν έχει γίνει ακόμη γνωστός, ενώ στο σημείο μεταβαίνει η αστυνομία. Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει γίνει κάποια προσαγωγή.