Exit polls: President Anastasiades set to win a second term in Cyprus

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is projected to win comfortably a second five-year term in the runoff of the island’s presidential election on Sunday.



State broadcaster CyBC released a provisional exit poll result (having processed 80 percent of responses) according to which the right-win statesman will get around 57 percent while left-wing challenger Stavros Malas is expected to secure 43 percent of the vote.



Figures have a 2.5 percent margin of error.



All other exit polls broadcast from the private channels of Cyprus confirm that Anastasiades is about to win the election with a significant margin.



The definitive results are expected by 7.30 p.m. on Sunday.



Turnout in this second round was stronger in the regions of Nicosia, Limassol and Famagusta, while in Paphos – where eliminated centrist candidate Nikolas Papadopoulos had prevailed last Sunday – turnout was smaller than in the first round.



The winner, as usual, will be declared at the Tassos Papadopoulos-Eleftheria sports hall in Nicosia at 10 p.m.