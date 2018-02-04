Gang of swindlers posing as police unraveled in Patra

Police in the western port city of Patra said on Sunday they arrested two people, aged 52 and 28, and are looking for another five, on charges of swindling 23 senior citizens out of money by posing as law enforcement officers.



According to the investigation, the suspects would call their victims and pose as police officers, informing them that a relative of theirs had been involved in a road accident which left a young boy dead.



They would offer their services to help the relatives in exchange for money.



Police said the gang had made a profit of 56,000 euros in the last two months.