Police investigating death at Larissa Prison
Online
An investigation is being conducted into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 26-year-old inmate who was found dead in his cell at Larissa Prison in central Greece on Friday, police said on Saturday.
Prison authorities were alerted to the man’s death by his cellmates, who said they found him unconscious.
It remains unclear how he died.