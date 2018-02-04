NEWS |

 
Stylida mayor attacks deputy regional governor

The mayor of the town of Stylida in central Greece, Apostolos Gletsos, allegedly head-butted, punched and kicked the deputy governor of the region of Central Greece at a public event on Saturday evening.

According to local media reports, Gletsos, who is also a famous actor, approached Dimitris Kyritsis during an event at the Agroinvest building and asked to him to step outside for a chat.

Kyritsis said that once they were outside the building, Gletsos proceeded to verbally and physically assault him.

Kyritsis was treated for minor injuries at a hospital in the town of Lamia before filing a lawsuit against Gletsos at Stylida’s police station.

The mayor later appeared at the police station and filed his own lawsuit.  

