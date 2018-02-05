Leadership void

A significant section of the Greek populace is angry and humiliated by the dragging crisis and the feeling that the country has failed on so many fronts.

They are furious because of the false promises made by so many politicians who took advantage of the people’s pride and then traded their honor and promises for power.

Many people also feel that there is no real leadership in this country and the name talks with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) have acted like a spark that has kindled a fire of reaction.

No one knows where this flood of sentiment will lead, but it is certain to serve as a catalyst for developments over the next couple of months.

It is a mistake for any political party to feel that is has some special affinity with or represents this wave because such social outbursts are rarely controllable.

The only thing that is certain is the people’s need for a reliable leadership that has a clear vision of the future. Hopefully, the way that they chose to express that demand will have a positive result.