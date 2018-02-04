Following his triumphant re-election for a second term as president of the Republic of Cyprus, and free from the election procedure’s anxieties, Nicos Anastasiades is now facing the challenge of leaving his mark on the island’s history.



Is he determined to make one more – quite possibly the last – effort to achieve a solution to the Cyprus problem that would be as fair, viable and practical as possible? Does he want to do it? If so, can he reach an agreement that will be acceptable by the Greek-Cypriot community?



Speaking to Kathimerini, Anastasiades said he is “determined to continue the dialogue, at least as far as the domestic aspects are concerned in the immediate future.” Referring specifically to the prospects of a new international meeting on Cyprus, he noted that “we need some solid preparation so that we do not come up against the phenomena seen at Mont Pelerin, in Geneva as well as at Crans-Montana. If we are unaware of Turkey’s positions, and particularly if they are not in harmony with the parameters set by the [UN] secretary-general, the effort will once again be doomed to failure.”



Anastasiades faces a number of other emerging challenges. They include tackling Ankara’s dispute of Cyprus's exclusive economic zone as the process to utilize its hydrocarbons continues, the continuation of the Cypriot economy's positive course – which is a major reason behind his re-election – and the fulfillment of his pledge for a cabinet with broad acceptance.



Although to a great extent the election campaign focused on the past, blaming people and parties for the decisions, choices and actions of previous governments – particularly the economic problems that led to the bailout, well as the impasse of talks at Crans-Montana – Cypriot citizens have their eyes firmly on the future. That is what the re-elected president is being asked to do too. He will be judged not by voters, but by history itself.