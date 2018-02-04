MONDAY

The Regional Conference for Production Reform in Western Greece opens at the premises of Patra Port Authority and the Royal Theater (53 Akti Dymaion, Patra). To Tuesday, with the participation of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the majority of cabinet ministers.

Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas begins an official visit to the US. To Friday.

The “Game Changer” series of forums continues with an event titled “Women of Influence,” at the Onassis Cultural Center (107-109 Syngrou, Athens). (Info: gamechanger.gr)

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Athens Khalid Usman Qaiser will host a presentation at noon covering Pakistan foreign policy, South Asia dynamics and Greek-Pakistani relations. At the Embassy of Pakistan in Athens (15 Vekiareli, Filothei).

TUESDAY

Listed company Alpha Trust holds an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici and the head of the Commission’s mission to Greece, Declan Costello, arrive in Athens for a three-day visit to hold discussions with the government about the country’s post-bailout era.

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction 13-week treasury bills maturing on May 11, with the aim of raising 875 million euros.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release provisional figures on imports and exports in December 2017.

THURSDAY

L’Observateur magazine and Kathimerini organize a Greek-French forum titled “Greece: The Roads of Hope” at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. To Friday. (Info: gr.ambafrance.org)

The 9th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum takes place at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Info: forum@capitallink.com)

Hazlis & Rivas presents the annual publication “The World in 2018” by The Economist at an exclusive gala dinner at Divani Apollon Palace & Spa at Vouliagmeni, with the participation of European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici and Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou. (Info: press@hazliseconomist.com)

The 2nd HotelTech conference takes place at the Wyndham Grand Hotel (2 Megalou Alexandrou, Athens), focusing on the concept of Smart Hotels and the adoption of technological solutions. (Info: www.hoteltech.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the November 2017 findings of its manpower survey.

FRIDAY

European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos will meet with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili in Athens.

The 35th Infacoma exhibition of construction materials opens at the Mediterranean Exhibition Center in Paiania, eastern Attica, along with the 3rd Aquatherm exhibition. To February 12. (Info: infacoma.helexpo.gr)

The HORECA 2018 exhibition for hotels, restaurants and cafes opens at the Metropolitan Expo Center, next to Athens International Airport. To February 12. (Info: www.horecaexpo.gr)

The 2nd Law Forum on Data Protection & Privacy takes place at the NJV Athens Plaza hotel (2 Vassileos Georgiou) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., under the auspices of the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Info: palladianconferences.gr)

The National Hellenic Research Foundation’s Institute of Historical Research hosts an international conference in English titled “Orthodox Christianity and the Reassessment of Scientific Knowledge,” to Saturday (48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens). (Info: project-sow.org/conf2)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its December reading of its industrial output index and January data on car registrations.

Athens-listed companies MLS Informatics, Terna Energy and Iaso hold general shareholders meetings.