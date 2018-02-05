Years later, remorseful tourist returns stones taken from Acropolis site

A tourist who took some stones from the site of the Acropolis during a visit to Athens returned them, expressing remorse, according to the head of the Greek National Tourist Organization in New York, Greta Kamateros.

"I am sorry. I took these from a trail on the Acropolis in Greece many years ago. Please return them," the anonymous tourist wrote in a note accompanying the bag bearing four small stones, according to a Twitter posting by Kamateros.

"We are going to hand them over today to the Consulate General of Greece in New York," Kamateros said, adding that the gesture "brought tears to my eyes."