May calls Anastasiades to congratulate him on reelection

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke by telephone on Monday, following Anastasiades' reelection in Sunday's runoff.

May joined many other foreign leaders in expressing their congratulations to the 71-year-old politician from Limassol.

According to sources, the two leaders agreed to work towards boosting and deepening bilateral ties on all levels.

May and Anastasiades also agreed to arrange to meet in person at the earliest opportunity.

