Civil servants' union planning strike action over austerity

The civil servants' union ADEDY is planning a 24-hour strike over the coming days to protest the government's continuing austerity program, sources indicated on Monday.

Among the demands discussed by the union's executive committee are increase to civil servants' wages, which have been cut several times over the past eight years, the revocation of recent laws overhauling the Greek pension system, the abolition of plans to further reduce the tax-free threshold for those on low incomes and the cancelation of a program aimed at evaluating civil servants.

No dates were mooted for the strike, which is likely to affect public services.

