No Sugar Added | Athens | To February 17

Inspired by Nancy Sinatra's “Sugar Town” and Lou Reed's “Candy Says,” curators Evaggelia Kairaki and Maria Moscha Karatzoglou brought together work by 24 contemporary visual artists that explore “sugar” in its literal and metaphorical senses. “No Sugar Added” opens on Tuesday, February 6, at 8 p.m. and will remain on display at the Depot Gallery until February 17 (opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 12.30 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.).

Depot Gallery, 5 Neofytou Vamva, Kolonaki,

tel 210.364.8174, depotgallery.gr