Prurient | Athens | February 10
St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma,
American electronic composer and musician Prurient (Dominick Fernow) comes to St Paul's Anglican Church to tap into its amazing acoustics in a concert promoting his latest album, the techno noir “Through the Window.” The Saturday, February 10 show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets, costing 17 euros, can be booked in advance through Ticket Services (www.ticketservices.gr, tel 210.723.4567).
tel 210.721.4906, www.stpaulssessions.gr