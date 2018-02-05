ATHEX: Bourse follows downward course set by foreign peers

The declines seen on international markets and the prospect of the seven-year sovereign debt issue, which has resulted in investors shifting their focus away from stocks, led to a session of considerable losses at Athinon Avenue on Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 853.67 points, shedding 2.48 percent from Friday’s 875.38 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.60 percent to 2,170.65 points.

The banks index gave up 3.84 percent, with National dropping 6.15 percent, Eurobank sliding 3.85 percent, Alpha shrinking 3.33 percent and Piraeus falling 1.28 percent. Other big losers were Viohalco (down 4.64 percent) and Aegean Air (4.03 percent). The only blue chip to head higher was Grivalia Properties (0.67 percent).

In total 16 stocks posted gains, 101 took losses and 18 ended unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 79.5 million euros, up from last Friday’s 72.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.31 percent to 70.16 points.