Official in Turk servicemen's case quits after criticism over dual status

Following criticism over her dual status as president of the independent Asylum Committee and chairwoman of the Administrative Court of Appeals, Evgenia Mylonopoulou on Monday submitted her resignation from both posts.

In December the committee granted asylum to one of eight Turkish servicemen who sought protection in Greece after a coup attempt in Turkey in 2016, but in January the court issued an order to temporarily freeze the decision. Mylonopoulou had been in charge of both bodies. Her dual status drew fierce criticism from legal experts and the media, saying it was in violation of the code of ethics.

In a statement on Monday, Mylonopoulou said the attacks against her had “severely tarnished my morality, integrity, credibility and personal dignity as a judicial official and also brought into question the unbiased, objective and impartial functioning of the Independent Appeals Committee.”

She will be replaced in her role at the Administrative Court of Appeals by, Maria Gotsi, the president of the Court of Appeals.

The court is set to examine the state’s appeal against the decision to grant asylum to the Turkish serviceman on February 15.