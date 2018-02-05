A-listers heralded at this year’s Greek festival

Performances by Sting and Bill Murray are the main highlights of this year’s Athens and Epidaurus Festival, whose program was unveiled on Monday by artistic director Vangelis Theodoropoulos. A total of 87 productions (including theater, music and dance) will be showcased between June and September at venues including the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus and the Herod Atticus Theater in Athens, among others. Sting will play two nights at the Herod Atticus while Murray and acclaimed cellist Jan Vogler will perform in "New Worlds," combining music and literature. [Eurokinissi]