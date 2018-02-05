Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport rose again in January, increasing 6.5 percent from the same month in 2017.

Although the number of passengers on domestic flights posted a 3.2 percent decline due to reduced seat supply, those on international flights increased a remarkable 12 percent, taking the total number of people using the country’s main airport to 1.28 million, compared to 1.2 million a year earlier.

The number of flights posted an increase of 4.8 percent year-on-year.