Athens Airport traffic rises ever higher
Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport rose again in January, increasing 6.5 percent from the same month in 2017.
Although the number of passengers on domestic flights posted a 3.2 percent decline due to reduced seat supply, those on international flights increased a remarkable 12 percent, taking the total number of people using the country’s main airport to 1.28 million, compared to 1.2 million a year earlier.
The number of flights posted an increase of 4.8 percent year-on-year.