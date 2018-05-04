Kostas Tsolis | Thessaloniki | To May 6

In a solo show in his native Thessaloniki Kostas Tsolis uses current affairs photographs, newspaper and magazine clippings, and documentary fragments pertaining to major global events and historical figures to comment on the notion of collective and individual memory. “Another Day in Paradise,” at the State Museum of Contemporary Art, runs Friday to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



State Museum of Contemporary Art, Moni Lazariston,

21 Kolokotroni, Stavroupoli,

tel 2310.589.143, www.greekstatemuseum.com