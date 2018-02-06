Iris Xyla Xanalatos | Athens | February 7 - March 11

“Once and Now” is a retrospective on the multi-award-winning Greek artist Iris Xyla Xanalatos, presented in two sections, starting with her abstract period in the 1960s, when she was living in London, and continuing with work created after her permanent relocation to Greece in the 70s. The show at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex is open Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission costs 7 euros.





Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr