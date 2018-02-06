Carlsberg buys out rest of Olympic Brewery shares

Danish beer giant Carlsberg announced it has acquired the remaining 49 percent of Olympic Brewery in Greece, following the 2014 merger through which Carlsberg had gained a 51 percent stake in the Greek firm.



The Danish brewer said Olympic operates two breweries in the areas of Thessaloniki and Evia and offers Greek beer brands such as Mythos, Mythos Radler, Fix Hellas, Fix Alcohol Free, Fix Dark, Kaiser and Henninger.



Olympic Brewery employs approximately 450 people in Greece and has established a wide network of 90,000 different points of sale, including more than 2,000 partners and suppliers.



Carlsberg did not disclose the value of the deal.



[Reuters]