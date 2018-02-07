Ieronymos: Church cannot stay silent when national interest is at stake

Archbishop Ieronymos has defended the Greek Orthodox Church’s involvement in ongoing talks between Athens and Skopje about the name of the former Yugoslav republic.

The Church has backed the campaign to stop the neighboring Balkan state from using any variant of the name.

“The Church… cannot stay silent and passive, particularly when our country’s national interests are threatened or are at stake,” Ieronymos, who is the head of the Greek Orthodox Church, told the Holy Synod.

“The Church was never indifferent to national or social issues at any historical period, but it directly or indirectly helped in understanding and ultimately solving them,” he said.

