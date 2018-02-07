Game Jam | Athens | To February 14

The Goethe Institute invites professional and amateur game writers, designers, storytellers, artists, developers and musicians to apply for a spot at the three-day Game Jam exhibition and event, taking place at the City of Athens's Serafeio community center (121 Pireos) on February 16-18. Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, February 14, and there is no charge for the process. To find out more, call the institute, as its website is in German and Greek.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, Kolonaki,

tel 210.366.1000