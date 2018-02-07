Ricky Ford & Kirk Lightsey | Athens | February 9-12

Celebrated tenor sax player Ricky Ford returns to Athens after 20 years for a series of a shows at the Half Note Jazz Club, where he teams up with another acclaimed jazz musician, pianist Kirk Lightsey. The two artists will perform pieces that mark some of the highlights of their remarkable careers. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros, and can be purchased in advance on www.viva.gr or at Media Markt and Evripidis stores. They can also be booked by phone at the venue.

Half Note Jazz Club, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr