Suspected rapist identified, photo made public

The Greek Police on Wednesday released the name and photograph of a 29-year-old man who has been charged with drugging and raping two girls, aged 15 and 16.

According to police sources, the younger girl said the 29-year-old, Constantinos Petsoulas, had befriended them on social media and convinced them to visit him at his home in southern Athens, where he drugged and raped them.

Police arrested the suspect during a raid on his home on Saturday.

Investigators are examining the contents of a computer, camera and memory stick turned up during the search. Officers also found drugs at the suspect’s home.