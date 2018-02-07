Two teenage girls arrested for picking pockets at mall

Two girls, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested for pickpocketing shoppers at a mall in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi, police said on Wednesday.

The two youngsters, who are reportedly from Bulgaria, were nabbed last Friday after police identified them in closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

They were found to be in possession of 260 euros in cash and two mobile phones.

The investigation has so far connected them to five cases of pickpocketing. Both have appeared before a prosecutor.