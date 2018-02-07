Draft bill lays down rules for medical cannabis producers

A draft bill laying the ground rules governing cannabis production in Greece was submitted to Parliament on Wednesday.

The bill, a document prepared jointly by officials at the Health, Economy, Agriculture and Justice ministries, seeks to end the country’s reliance on foreign imports of medical cannabis.

The new rules stipulate that producers must be at least 21 years old and have no drug-related convictions. Government officials say the bill will boost domestic production and attract foreign investors.

“The purpose is to promote productive investments in this field and to benefit the economy and state,” said Health Minister Andreas Xanthos, while Agriculture Development Minister Vangelis Apostolou noted that there is already “huge interest” in investing in the field.

Medical use of cannabis was legalized in Greece last year.