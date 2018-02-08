Athens, Skopje mayors endorse efforts to reach name settlement

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis and his Skopje counterpart Petre Shilegov have thrown their weight behind diplomatic efforts to settle the chronic name dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

In an op-ed published on Thursday in Greece’s Ta Nea newspaper and FYROM’s Sloboden Pecat daily ahead of Shilegov’s official visit to the Greek capital on Friday, the two mayors hail the recent meeting between the two states’ prime ministers in Davos, saying it created hope that “not another historical opportunity will go to waste.”

Kaminis and Shilegov call upon the governments in Athens and Skopje to “make the biggest possible effort so as not to squander this new opportunity, and come to an agreement which will serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and safeguard a better future for all our citizens.”