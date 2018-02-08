Stournaras: ‘They are trying to push me out of the Bank of Greece’

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras has denied involvement in the alleged Novartis bribery scandal, saying that accusations against him are politically motivated and that are aimed at “pushing me out of the Bank of Greece.”

“The efforts of certain people to implicate myself and my family in the Novartis scandal will not succeed. My career, as well as that of my wife, are completely transparent and cannot be tainted by the urges and ulterior motives of those seeking to eliminate me in every despicable way possible,” Stournaras said. “I unequivocally state that these shaky accusations will not stand!”

Stournaras said that allegations of his involvement in the affair come “on top of similar attacks and probes that I have been subjected to over the past three years with one aim alone: to push me out of the Bank of Greece...

“These are unprecedented accusations based on obvious lies, but also on inaccuracies coming solely from ‘anonymous protected witnesses,’ without being backed by any evidence, that are doing the ‘dirty work’ for those behind the effort to annihilate me,” he said.