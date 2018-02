Acclaimed lyra master Sokratis Sinopoulos and his band explore the evolution of traditional Greek music and its similarities with other grassroots genres. The band will be performing at Gazarte on Friday, February 9, and tickets cost 8-20 euros in advance and 11-23 euros at the door. The show starts at 10 p.m.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr