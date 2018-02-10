Deep Sigh | Athens | Fridays-Mondays

Photo: Pavlos Mavridis

Choreographer and director Antigone Gyra, director and actress Vicky Adamou and visual artist and performer Iason Venetsanopoulos, collectively known as GAV, make their debut at the Kinitiras Studio with “Deep Sigh,” a study on pain inspired by Canadian Nancy Huston’s novel “Dolce Agonia.” Shows are held through the season on Fridays and Saturdays at 9.30 p.m. and Sundays and Monday at 8.30 p.m. Admission costs 15 euros.

Kinitiras Studio, 22 Erechthiou, Acropolis,

tel 210.924.8328