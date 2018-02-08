Leon of Athens | Athens | February 9

London-based Greek indie-pop act Leon of Athens celebrates his latest release “Xenos,” an album which draws on history, particularly the act of genocide and the ordeal of displacement, with a show in the homeland. He will be appearing at Athens's Passport venue on Friday, February 9. The performance starts at 10 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 12 euros from www.viva.gr or tel 11876.

Passport, 58 Kerameikou, Kerameikos,

tel 210.522.2203