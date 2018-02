The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 841.38 points on Thursday, shedding 1.01 percent from Wednesday’s 849.94 points, as investors appeared distracted by the seven-year bond issue and concerned by the fresh drop on foreign markets.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index fell 1.14 percent to 2,133 points and the banks index lost 2.06 percent.



In total 85 stocks saw gains, 26 ended lower and 24 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 63.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 71.3 million.



In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index rose 0.76 percent to 70.24 points.