Greek shipowners re-elect incumbent association president
Theodoros Veniamis was re-elected for another three years as head of the Association of Greek Shipowners on Thursday.
Addressing the body’s annual general meeting, he expressed optimism that an agreement would be reached with Brussels that respects the institutional and constitutional status shipping enjoys in Greek law.