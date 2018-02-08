Former deputy premier Evangelos Venizelos told a Greek-French forum in Athens titled "A New Hope for Greece" that the country is heading for a "long-lasting memorandum" after August, meaning a monitoring program without the benefits of cheap borrowing from the European Stability Mechanism.



Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos promised salary and pension increases after the bailout program ends in August.



The forum organized by L’Observateur and Kathimerini concludes on Friday. European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici will be the keynote speaker.