The Barber of Seville | Athens | February 20

The Trianon Cinema is hosting a production of Giacomo Rossini's charming “Barber of Seville” that is directed by Jenny Arseni and features singers from various music schools, as well as professionals in the lead roles. The final show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros (8 euros in advance from www.viva.gr). The opera is performed in its original Italian with Greek and English subtitles.

Trianon Cinema, 21 Kodringtonos & 101 Patission,

tel 210.821.5469