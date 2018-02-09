Turkish military commander boasts about operational capabilities

The commander of the Turkish armed forces Hulusi Akar said that Turkey has the capability “to conduct military operations in Afrin and the Aegean at the same time,” Akar was quoted as saying by Turkish media.

“We are determined to secure the rights and interests of our country that derive from international law and agreements in all our seas,” Akar was quoted as saying.

The comments came amid a recent spike in tensions between Greece and Turkey over sovereignty in the Aegean and other issues.