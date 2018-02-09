GD chief sentenced over 2011 speech

An Athens court handed the leader of the far-right Golden Dawn party, Nikos Michaloliakos, a suspended eight-month prison sentence on Friday after finding him guilty of inciting violence during a speech at a rally in 2011.

Michaloliakos, who is also currently on trial – along with other party members – on charges of running a criminal gang, was convicted after threatening in his speech to “break the heads” of his political rivals.

In addition, he said that he would rather stand by the side of “fascists, Nazis, criminals and knife wielders” rather than “traitors.”