Anarchists target butcher shops in central Athens

Police in Athens said on Friday that they are looking for members of anti-establishment groups that went on a rampage on Wednesday, damaging two butcher shops in the central district of Kypseli to protest against the slaughter of animals on the occasion of Tsiknopempti – the Thursday 11 days before the beginning of Lent when Greeks traditionally gather to eat grilled meat.

The attacks occurred on Kypselis and Zakynthou streets and assailants also sprayed slogans on the walls against killing animals.

