Winter Games open in South Korea

Team Greece parades at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, on Friday. Greece, the customary starter of all Olympic opening ceremonies as the birthplace of the Games, was followed into the arena by Ghana and Nigeria, as the Korean alphabet starts with a sound similar to a "g" in English, followed by a sound close to an "n." Greece is participating in the Winter Games with four athletes in as many events: the men’s and women’s alpine skiing and cross-country skiing. [Toby Melville/Reuters]