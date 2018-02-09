ATHEX: Weekly losses exceed 5 pct

Greek stocks went with the flow of international markets again on Friday, suffering fresh losses that brought the benchmark’s decline over the week to more than 5 percent. It is estimated that the capitalization of local stocks has shrunk by over 3 billion euros in the last few sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 828.78 points, shedding 1.50 percent from Thursday’s 841.38 points. On a weekly basis it fell 5.32 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.42 percent to 2,102.64 points and the mid-caps index was down 2.04 percent. Sarantis and Piraeus Port Authority outperformed, rising 2.11 percent and 2.08 percent respectively.

The banks index slumped 2.61 percent, led by Piraeus, which plunged 6.16 percent. Eurobank sank 2.66 percent, Alpha dropped 2.49 percent and National decreased 0.52 percent.

In total 42 stocks notched up gains, 73 sustained losses and 22 were unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 75.8 million euros, up from Thursday’s 63.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index gave up 0.94 percent to 69.58 points.