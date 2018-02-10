The commander of the Turkish armed forces, General Hulusi Akar, overstepped the mark with his comments yesterday, which ultimately constitute a direct threat to Greece.



Turkey has the capability “to conduct military operations in Afrin and the Aegean at the same time,” he said after conducting an inspection of the country’s ongoing operation in northwestern Syria.



These comments also serve as a firm confirmation of suspicions that Ankara has made a choice not only to openly challenge the status quo in the Aegean, but also to intentionally and methodically increase the aggressive tone of its rhetoric.



This tactic is creating a dangerous mix and Athens will need to be cautious as to how it chooses to respond. Furthermore, it needs to be vigilant of every move that Turkey makes, but also of reactions inside Greece.