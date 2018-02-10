NEWS |

 
School cleaners to strike over pay, job security

TAGS: Strike, Protest

Cleaners at Greece’s public schools are to strike on Monday after the OIYE federation representing private sector workers called a 24-hour walkout to protest low wages and job insecurity.

“The vast majority of cleaners are currently employed on short-term contracts and, as a matter of survival, accept very low wages for the work they do,” the union said in a statement.

Protesters will also be holding a rally outside the Interior Ministry at Klafthmonos Square in downtown Athens, starting at noon.

