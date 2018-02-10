EOPYY ‘family doctor’ scheme faces lack of GPs

As an extension expires on Monday for general practitioners to sign up for the “family doctor” scheme, the EOPYY national healthcare fund appears no closer to filling hundreds of positions across the country with doctors who will provide primary healthcare to the insured.



The scheme devised by the Health Ministry has been resisted by the majority of the country’s medical associations, which dismiss the contracts EOPYY is offering general family practitioners as “humiliating” and are demanding collective contracts instead that will safeguard higher salaries and more favorable terms.